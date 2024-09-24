Next EU ETS revision to address carbon capture and removals, official says

Published 16:42 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:45 on September 24, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS

There will be a role for carbon removals in the late 2030s to address the residual emissions of agriculture and hard-to-abate industries in the European carbon market, an issue that will be addressed in the next revision of the ETS directive, an EU official confirmed on Tuesday.