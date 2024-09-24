Carbon data platform halts partnership with non-profit in DRC
Published 08:36 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 08:36 on September 24, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A forest carbon data provider has suspended its collaboration with a non-profit based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following questions regarding the organisation’s agreements with the government of DRC and concessions for carbon credit development in the country.
