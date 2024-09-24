Safeguard ACCU holdings continue to grow as issuance climbs
Published 05:32 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 05:32 on September 24, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Entities covered under Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism have continued to hoard carbon credits to meet their expected compliance demand as unit issuance grows, albeit not as fast as the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) previously expected.
