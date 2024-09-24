CWNYC24: Singapore and US allies attempt to shore up support for nascent transition credit market
Published 00:37 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 00:37 on September 24, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
In an effort to bolster scale beyond pilot projects, US and Singaporean architects of transition crediting mechanisms vouched for the nascent market’s ability to meet eventual compliance demand during Climate Week NYC on Monday.
In an effort to bolster scale beyond pilot projects, US and Singaporean architects of transition crediting mechanisms vouched for the nascent market’s ability to meet eventual compliance demand during Climate Week NYC on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.