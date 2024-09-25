Asset owners alliance announces second annual emission drop, claims alignment with 1.5C target
Published 14:01 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 16:44 on September 17, 2024 / Giada Ferraglioni / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A global institutional investor group has announced a 6% annual drop in emissions across its 88 members, nearly doubling last year's reductions, as it claims to be aligned with the 1.5C Paris warming target.
