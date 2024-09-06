VCM MONTHLY DATA: Olympics lift August voluntary carbon retirements to break seasonal trend
Published 13:35 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 13:35 on September 6, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Credit retirements across the four main registries in the voluntary carbon market saw an unseasonal boost in August, driven by strong retirement activity from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Credit retirements across the four main registries in the voluntary carbon market saw an unseasonal boost in August, driven by strong retirement activity from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.