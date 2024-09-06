FEATURE: Carbon projects with hard currency needs face FX risk
Published 17:51 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 16:08 on September 6, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, South & Central, Voluntary
Fluctuations in foreign exchange (FX) markets affect emerging economies engaged in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), and can threaten proponents’ access to finance, even as sustainable development projects continue to rely on outside hard currencies.
