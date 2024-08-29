COP29 president asks parties to support transparency framework with early submissions
Published 18:37 on August 29, 2024 / Last updated at 18:37 on August 29, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
The incoming Azerbaijan presidency of the COP29 climate conference on Thursday distributed a letter to all parties and observers encouraging early submission of climate progress reports to help accelerate the newest UNFCCC transparency framework.
The incoming Azerbaijan presidency of the COP29 climate conference on Thursday distributed a letter to all parties and observers encouraging early submission of climate progress reports to help accelerate the newest UNFCCC transparency framework.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.