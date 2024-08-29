INTERVIEW: Plastics inventor eyes ‘carbon-negative’ SAF using carbohydrates as feedstock

Published 14:16 on August 29, 2024 / Bryony Collins

The inventor behind the commercialisation of biodegradable plastic has turned his hand to scaling up sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and says that producing from corn carbohydrates can be 'carbon negative', lower cost, and more energy efficient than using CO2 as a feedstock.