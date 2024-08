INTERVIEW: Plastics inventor eyes ‘carbon-negative’ SAF using carbohydrates as feedstock

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The inventor behind the commercialisation of biodegradable plastic has turned his hand to scaling up sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and says that producing from corn carbohydrates can be 'carbon negative', lower cost, and more energy efficient than using CO2 as a feedstock.