Road to compliance markets for carbon removals must address CDM -webinar
Published 01:01 on July 9, 2024 / Last updated at 01:01 on July 9, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
The lack of an existing precedent for carbon removals under the UN Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) is “a blessing and a curse”, said a member of the Paris Agreement's Article 6 Methodological Expert Panel during a webinar Monday, as market standards are yet to be developed under Article 6.
The lack of an existing precedent for carbon removals under the UN Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) is “a blessing and a curse”, said a member of the Paris Agreement's Article 6 Methodological Expert Panel during a webinar Monday, as market standards are yet to be developed under Article 6.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.