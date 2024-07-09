LATAM Roundup: New regional players lay carbon pricing groundwork
Published 01:17 on July 9, 2024 / Last updated at 01:17 on July 9, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Now on a weekly basis, Carbon Pulse rounds up developments in Latin American and Caribbean carbon markets for the week ending July 7, during which new players have emerged and are taking steps to scale their involvement in international markets, while mitigation schemes remain much the same in Colombia and Brazil.
Now on a weekly basis, Carbon Pulse rounds up developments in Latin American and Caribbean carbon markets for the week ending July 7, during which new players have emerged and are taking steps to scale their involvement in international markets, while mitigation schemes remain much the same in Colombia and Brazil.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.