Planted mangroves can store 75% as much carbon as natural ones, study says
Published 12:42 on July 8, 2024 / Last updated at 12:42 on July 8, 2024 / Sergio Colombo / International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Planted mangrove forests can capture up to three-quarters of the carbon found in natural ones, according to a new paper, which could help better assess how many blue carbon credits can be issued from mangrove restoration projects.
