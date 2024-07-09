DATA DIVE: Retirements in voluntary carbon market hold up in H1 2024 offering tentative signs of resilience
Published 17:57 on July 9, 2024 / Last updated at 17:57 on July 9, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Carbon credit retirement volumes across the four main registries broadly held up in the first six months of 2024, compared to the same period last year, despite fresh scandals hitting the sector.
Carbon credit retirement volumes across the four main registries broadly held up in the first six months of 2024, compared to the same period last year, despite fresh scandals hitting the sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.