Funds sue CME in multi-million dollar lawsuit due to voluntary carbon product changes in wake of CORSIA decision
Published 17:43 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 17:43 on June 19, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, US, Voluntary
The change in credits eligible for the current phase of CORSIA, the UN’s international aviation offsetting scheme, compared to its pilot, has triggered a $155.4 mln lawsuit against CME Group after it altered eligibility for its GEO futures contract.
The change in credits eligible for the current phase of CORSIA, the UN’s international aviation offsetting scheme, compared to its pilot, has triggered a $155.4 mln lawsuit against CME Group after it altered eligibility for its GEO futures contract.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.