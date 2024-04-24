After setback, Verra still mulling how to achieve Phase 1 CORSIA eligibility
Published 20:04 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 20:04 on April 24, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Aviation/CORSIA, International, Voluntary
Verra has yet to decide the best way to achieve full eligibility under Phase 1 of CORSIA, the standards body revealed Wednesday, a month after it was denied full approval under the UN's aviation emissions offsetting scheme.
