ANALYSIS: Voluntary carbon stakeholders react to SBTi pivot on offset use for corporate targets

Published 16:47 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 16:47 on April 10, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary

A major announcement from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that now opens the door for offset use as part of validated corporate net zero targets has made waves in the voluntary carbon sector, with proponents of the decision lauding its demand implications for the market, and critics arguing that the move undermines the organisation's role in the broader fight against climate change.