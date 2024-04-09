SBTi poised to validate voluntary carbon credit use for corporate Scope 3 emissions goals
Published 20:00 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 20:16 on April 9, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has decided that voluntary carbon credits may be used to offset corporate Scope 3 emissions, the body said Tuesday, it what should provide a significant boost for offset demand.
