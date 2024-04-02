NZ signals next climate, ETS policy steps in economy “action plan”
Published 00:41 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 00:41 on April 2, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The New Zealand government has released a 36-point action plan for the country’s economy over the next quarter, which includes moves to keep the agriculture sector out of the ETS, as well as reviewing its methane science and targets.
