Pre-print study highlights inadequacy of forest buffer pools in voluntary carbon offset protocols
Published 00:48 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 00:48 on April 2, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Yet another study of current carbon offset protocols published Monday shows forest buffer pools to be insufficient in insuring against risk of natural disturbances such as tropical wildfires, disease, and extreme weather, with greater significance for older forests.
Yet another study of current carbon offset protocols published Monday shows forest buffer pools to be insufficient in insuring against risk of natural disturbances such as tropical wildfires, disease, and extreme weather, with greater significance for older forests.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.