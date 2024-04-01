Pennsylvania House GOP unveils energy counterproposal to Shapiro’s cap-and-trade

Published 20:37 on April 1, 2024 / Last updated at 20:37 on April 1, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

Republican members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives unveiled last week a series of bills they say are intended to promote energy affordability and serve as a counterproposal to Governor Josh Shapiro's (D) energy transition plans that include the implementation of a cap-and-trade system to replace the state's participation in RGGI.