Washington to offer higher current year volume at Q2 auction in June
Published 23:35 on March 29, 2024 / Last updated at 23:35 on March 29, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
Washington state's Department of Ecology (ECY) will offer a higher number of current year volumes at its quarterly carbon allowance auction in June, as well as a smaller amount of future vintage allowances, according to a notice published by the agency Friday.
