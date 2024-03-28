Canadian carbon offset investor reports big net loss amid falling credit prices
Published 22:19 on March 28, 2024 / Last updated at 22:19 on March 28, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Canada-headquartered voluntary carbon offset originator on Thursday reported an annual net loss of $35.5 million (C$48.1 mln) in 2023 amid halved credit sale prices, despite ongoing restructuring efforts to reduce operating costs.
