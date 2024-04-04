57 fossil fuel and cement producers caused 80% of emissions since Paris Agreement, study finds

Published 04:01 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 17:05 on April 3, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, US

The majority of global CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015 can be traced to a small group of fossil fuel and cement companies, according to analysis published on Thursday.