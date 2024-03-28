Early auctions for ETS2 would help hedging, price discovery -analyst
Published 13:30 on March 28, 2024 / Last updated at 13:30 on March 28, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
As companies prepare for the start of the ETS2 in 2027, there are currently no possibilities for them to hedge against rising CO2 prices on the EU’s newly-created carbon market for transport and heating fuels, writes a prominent carbon market analyst.
As companies prepare for the start of the ETS2 in 2027, there are currently no possibilities for them to hedge against rising CO2 prices on the EU’s newly-created carbon market for transport and heating fuels, writes a prominent carbon market analyst.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.