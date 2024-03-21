INTERVIEW: Carbon rating firms creating unjustly-punished projects, advisory CEO says
Published 00:49 on March 21, 2024 / Last updated at 00:49 on March 21, 2024 / Mark Tilly / International, Nature-based, Voluntary
While the growing number of project rating firms is an overall net positive for global voluntary markets, the head of an advisory firm and project developer warns their lack of resources and relative newness could lead to unfair negative sentiment toward poorly-rated projects.
While the growing number of project rating firms is an overall net positive for global voluntary markets, the head of an advisory firm and project developer warns their lack of resources and relative newness could lead to unfair negative sentiment toward poorly-rated projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.