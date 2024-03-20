LEAK: Global carbon price for shipping still on the table at IMO meeting
Published 19:21 on March 20, 2024 / Last updated at 19:21 on March 20, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, International, Shipping
The UN’s international shipping body has drawn up a legal framework for decarbonisation measures which includes a carbon pricing mechanism, according to a draft text seen by Carbon Pulse on Thursday, despite fears by some delegates that this option could still be removed.
