Campaigners win lawsuit against airline’s carbon offsetting claims
Published 16:23 on March 20, 2024 / Last updated at 16:23 on March 20, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
A court in the Netherlands has ruled that climate claims, including use of voluntary carbon credits, made by a European air carrier constituted greenwashing, in a decision that could set a legal precedent for wider offset use in international aviation.
