English estate partners with climate tech firm to improve reforestation rates
Published 00:01 on March 21, 2024 / Last updated at 15:12 on March 20, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
An English estate is partnering with a climate tech firm to use innovative technologies like vertical farming and micro-propagation of genetically relevant plant stock to improve the survival rate of voluntary carbon credit-generating reforestation projects.
An English estate is partnering with a climate tech firm to use innovative technologies like vertical farming and micro-propagation of genetically relevant plant stock to improve the survival rate of voluntary carbon credit-generating reforestation projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.