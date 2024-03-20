FEATURE: Oslo incinerator plans to raise up to €50 mln from voluntary market to fund carbon capture facility
Published 10:57 on March 20, 2024 / Last updated at 10:57 on March 20, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary
A waste-to-energy plant in the Norwegian capital is planning to sell an initial 50,000 removal credits on the voluntary carbon market by the summer in a bid to raise capital for the construction of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility.
