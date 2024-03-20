FEATURE: EU CBAM importers risk having to pay large penalties due to suppliers denying data access

Published 18:06 on March 20, 2024 / Last updated at 18:06 on March 20, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International

EU importers of goods that fall under the bloc's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) may face hefty penalties this year due to international suppliers refusing to provide them with data on their embedded emissions, which importers need to comply with the new mechanism, experts have told Carbon Pulse.