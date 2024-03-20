Survey adds pressure on SBTi to allow voluntary carbon credits to be used for climate targets
Published 00:01 on March 20, 2024 / Last updated at 14:42 on March 19, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Pressure is mounting on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to recognise the use of voluntary carbon credits in setting and achieving emission targets after a comprehensive survey of large corporations found the move would accelerate their spend in the market by 9% a year.
Pressure is mounting on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to recognise the use of voluntary carbon credits in setting and achieving emission targets after a comprehensive survey of large corporations found the move would accelerate their spend in the market by 9% a year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.