Hungary and Poland extend coal mining and power generation
Published 17:58 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:58 on March 13, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
A coal-fired power station in Hungary and a mine in Poland have been granted more time to operate as part of separate decisions, reported in local media on Wednesday, drawing threats of legal action from environmental groups that say the moves contradict national climate targets.
A coal-fired power station in Hungary and a mine in Poland have been granted more time to operate as part of separate decisions, reported in local media on Wednesday, drawing threats of legal action from environmental groups that say the moves contradict national climate targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.