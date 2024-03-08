Forestry conservation projects face chop in DRC after govt committee reassesses concession contracts
Published 01:30 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 01:46 on March 8, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
A number of forestry conservation schemes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including a Verra-approved REDD+ avoided deforestation project that has sold some 1.3 million voluntary offsets to date, are in line for the chop after a senior government committee recommended that their concession contracts be cancelled for breaking the law.
