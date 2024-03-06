Unilever steps up absolute emissions targets across value chain by 2030

Published 15:02 on March 6, 2024 / Last updated at 16:36 on March 6, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Unilever is stepping up efforts to reduce absolute emissions in the 2020s while still growing its business, in an effort to achieve an existing net zero goal across its value chain by 2039, the consumer goods giant announced on Wednesday.