FEATURE: SBTi tackles existential question of how to decarbonise oil and gas
Published 14:35 on March 6, 2024 / Last updated at 14:35 on March 6, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Science Based Targets initiative is quietly pushing ahead with a long-running, contentious process of defining a credible, voluntary net zero pathway for an industry in which decarbonisation is a question of survival: oil and gas.
The Science Based Targets initiative is quietly pushing ahead with a long-running, contentious process of defining a credible, voluntary net zero pathway for an industry in which decarbonisation is a question of survival: oil and gas.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.