Trouble ahead for solar industry as EU reaches deal to ban products made from forced labour
Published 15:22 on March 5, 2024 / Last updated at 15:22 on March 5, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, International
The European solar industry is in for a reshuffle – and potential delays in meeting EU targets – after legislators agreed on Tuesday to ban products made from forced labour, which is slated to disrupt supplies coming from China.
The European solar industry is in for a reshuffle – and potential delays in meeting EU targets – after legislators agreed on Tuesday to ban products made from forced labour, which is slated to disrupt supplies coming from China.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.