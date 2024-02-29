Switzerland and Ghana authorise first ITMOs from cookstove carbon project
Published 13:01 on February 29, 2024 / Last updated at 13:01 on February 29, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary
Switzerland and Ghana have authorised the first sovereign carbon credits from a cookstoves project, meaning that once issued and transacted, they can be used towards the European country’s national Paris Agreement climate target.
Switzerland and Ghana have authorised the first sovereign carbon credits from a cookstoves project, meaning that once issued and transacted, they can be used towards the European country’s national Paris Agreement climate target.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.