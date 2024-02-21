Asian forest fund makes first investment in Thai peatland restoration project
Published 23:16 on February 21, 2024 / Last updated at 23:16 on February 21, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Forestry asset manager New Forests on Thursday announced it had made its first investment from its Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2 (TAFF2) by establishing a peatland conservation and restoration project in Thailand that could generate around 500,000 carbon credits per year.
Forestry asset manager New Forests on Thursday announced it had made its first investment from its Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2 (TAFF2) by establishing a peatland conservation and restoration project in Thailand that could generate around 500,000 carbon credits per year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.