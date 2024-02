UK quits Energy Charter Treaty following failed attempts at modernisation

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The UK is quitting the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), following a growing number of EU countries that have left the agreement after years of protracted negotiations failed to reform it to support the transition to net zero emissions, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced Thursday.