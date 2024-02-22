UK quits Energy Charter Treaty following failed attempts at modernisation

Published 00:01 on February 22, 2024

The UK is quitting the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), following a growing number of EU countries that have left the agreement after years of protracted negotiations failed to reform it to support the transition to net zero emissions, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced Thursday.