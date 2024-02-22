UK quits Energy Charter Treaty following failed attempts at modernisation
Published 00:01 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 21:54 on February 21, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International
The UK is quitting the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), following a growing number of EU countries that have left the agreement after years of protracted negotiations failed to reform it to support the transition to net zero emissions, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced Thursday.
