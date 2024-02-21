Microsoft buys voluntary carbon removals from Kenyan agroforestry project
Published 12:45 on February 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:46 on February 21, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Microsoft has signed an offtake agreement for 350,000 tonnes of voluntary Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) credits over six years from an agroforestry project in Kenya - the company's second deal this month.
