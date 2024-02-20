Oil major Shell spends more than $16 mln on credit retirement in January

Shell retired carbon credits worth around $16.3 million in January as it continued to hog the top spot in retirement activity for the second month in a row, but the energy giant was middle of the pack in terms of value per credit, data showed.