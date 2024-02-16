Global tree-planting initiatives drive massive biodiversity loss in African savannas, study finds

Misguided forest restoration initiatives are damaging ancient grassy habitats in Africa and beyond due to incorrect classification of ecosystems, putting biodiversity in an area bigger than France at risk, a study has found.

The paper, published in Science, examined the restoration efforts under the African Forest Restoration Initiative (AFR100), a global project with the aim of increasing tree cover on 100 million hectares of degraded land in 34 African countries by 2030.

The initiative contributes to the Bonn Challenge, a programme launched by the German government and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2011 to restore 350 mln ha by 2030.

AFR100 is backed by large organisations such as the World Resources Institute, the World Bank, the Global Environment Initiative (GEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and philanthropic bodies such as the Jeff Bezos Earth Fund.

While the initiative is informed by a definition used by FAO, which deems forests as areas covered in trees “with a canopy cover of at least 10%”, there are concerns that the tree-based restoration could sometimes result in the destruction of ecosystems due to erroneous classification, the study said.

This is the case with savannas, which are often misclassified as forests, it said.

“There is an urgent need to revise definitions so that savannas are not confused with forests, because increasing trees is a threat to the integrity and persistence of savannas and grasslands,” said lead author Kate Parr, professor of tropical ecology at the University of Liverpool’s School of Environmental Sciences,

JEOPARDISING AFRICAN HABITATS

According to the study, over half of the land dedicated to the forest landscape restoration taking place in the AFR100 countries is in savanna or other non-woodland areas, causing a permanent transformation of the ecosystem and low rates of recovery.

“In some grassy systems, this can result in wholesale biodiversity loss, notably of shade-intolerant species associated with open habitats, as well as changes in ecosystem functioning, declines in critical ecosystem services, and even unintended climate warming due to reduced albedo,” researchers warned. Albedo is a measure of how reflective a surface is.

Sudan, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Burundi are among the most impacted countries.

“Many countries that have forest cover have pledged an area greater than forest area available, meaning that a further 25 mln ha is earmarked for restoration in non-forest systems,” said the study.

“Overall, a total of 70.1 million ha, or 52.5% of the total area committed, is in non-forest ecosystems, principally savannas and grasslands. This is greater than the area of France, indicating that tree-based restoration in Africa could cover vast areas of non-forest habitat.”

The study also warned that planting trees in grassy areas could threaten wildlife and people who depend on these ecosystems.

A GLOBAL THREAT

According to the study, the concerns around inappropriate afforestation efforts highlighted in Africa also involve many other non-forest regions, such as the open savannas and grasslands of India and Brazil.

“The urgency of implementing large-scale tree planting is prompting funding of inadequately assessed projects that will most likely have negligible sequestration benefits and cause potential social and ecological harm,” said co-author Nicola Stevens, Trapnell research fellow in African environments at the University of Oxford.

Reforestation projects through tree-planting are widespread as they offer an effective way to remove carbon from the atmosphere. According to a separate deforestation study published last month on Nature, small-scale cropland and commodity crops such as cocoa, oil palm, and rubber are primary drivers of forest loss in Africa.

Research authored by academics from the University of Oxford discovered that massive tree-planting carbon offsetting schemes are degrading tropical ecosystems and biodiversity while offering marginal benefits in mitigating climate change.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

