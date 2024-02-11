Africa > Maritime emissions to surge as ships speed up to bypass Red Sea danger

Maritime emissions to surge as ships speed up to bypass Red Sea danger

Published 23:31 on February 11, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:31 on February 11, 2024  /  Africa, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Middle East, Shipping

Emissions from maritime vessels are set to surge by up to 70% as companies increase speeds to compensate for the longer voyages necessitated by re-routing around the Cape of Good Hope instead of through the riskier Suez Canal.
Emissions from maritime vessels are set to surge by up to 70% as companies increase speeds to compensate for the longer voyages necessitated by re-routing around the Cape of Good Hope instead of through the riskier Suez Canal.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.