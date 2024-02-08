Corporates eyeing carbon credits in countries lined up for Article 6 trade with Singapore
Published 14:26 on February 8, 2024 / Last updated at 14:31 on February 8, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Countries lined up to trade carbon credits with Singapore have seen an uptick of interest from corporates itching to find bargains to meet their carbon tax exposure, according to the head of one analysis agency.
