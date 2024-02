Vattenfall reports drop in ETS-covered fossil generation in 2023

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall reported a significant drop in generation from ETS-covered fossil power in 2023 in annual results on Tuesday, as well as a fall in profit due to sliding electricity prices during what it described as a "turbulent" year.