Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa
> FEATURE: New initiative weighs up carbon markets as financial mechanism to incentivise keeping oil underground
FEATURE: New initiative weighs up carbon markets as financial mechanism to incentivise keeping oil underground
Published 10:37 on January 26, 2024 / Last updated at 10:37 on January 26, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Middle East, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
A fresh initiative is spearheading the idea of compensating resource-rich nations for leaving oil reserves untapped, with potentially significant benefits for climate mitigation and the carbon markets.
A fresh initiative is spearheading the idea of compensating resource-rich nations for leaving oil reserves untapped, with potentially significant benefits for climate mitigation and the carbon markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy