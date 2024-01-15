Aiming for 1.5C could save the EU at least €1 trillion by 2030, says report

Published 05:00 on January 15, 2024 / Last updated at 11:18 on January 15, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers

Adopting a 1.5C compatible pathway could save the EU at least €1 trillion by 2030, making climate action not just necessary but economically imperative, and this will mean aiming for net zero emissions by 2040, according to an NGO report published on Monday as environment ministers gather in Brussels to discuss post-2030 climate ambition.