Article 6 cookstove carbon credits set to trade at double the price of non-adjusted units
Published 14:02 on December 21, 2023 / Last updated at 14:02 on December 21, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Cookstove carbon credits tagged with Article 6 authorisation look set to trade at around double the price of current market values, according to sources this week as the first of these types of units emerge.
