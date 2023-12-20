ANALYSIS – Blame Game: Parties point fingers in wake of UN carbon talks collapse, note acrimonious path ahead

Published 18:00 on December 20, 2023 / Roy Manuell

In the wake of the breakdown in talks on key Article 6 texts at this month's COP28 UN climate conference, some negotiators and observers have been quick to assign blame and many now struggle to see consensus forming ahead of next year's summit, as bridges are seen to have been burned almost beyond repair between certain parties.