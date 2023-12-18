INTERVIEW: Wildfire detection network could lower buffer obligation in forest carbon projects, boosting credit sales
Published 18:56 on December 18, 2023 / Last updated at 18:56 on December 18, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A wildfire detection network operator believes it can assume an important role in forestry carbon by enabling a reduction in the credit buffer pool set aside for wildfires, thereby enabling a project to sell more carbon credits.
A wildfire detection network operator believes it can assume an important role in forestry carbon by enabling a reduction in the credit buffer pool set aside for wildfires, thereby enabling a project to sell more carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.